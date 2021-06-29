Fire causes $60K in damages at Tipp City sports bar

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Hinders Sports Bar & Grill suffered roughly $60,000 in damages after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Tipp City fire officials said that the most probable cause was improperly discarded “smoking materials,” thrown in a flower pot with dry potting mix that was being used as an ashtray.

The fire started at the back of the restaurant on the “patio” area. Though crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, estimates put damages to the structure at $35,000 and to the contents at $25,000.

No one was injured during the fire, likely because the restaurant wasn’t opened when it started.

