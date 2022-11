Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out in a vacant home in Dayton Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on Corwin Street.

Dispatch reported that the fire was on the second floor and crews saw heavy smoke upon arrival.

No one was hurt in the fire and the home was believed to be vacant.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at this time.