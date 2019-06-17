Fire breaks out in Harrison Township home

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation has begun after a fire broke out in a Harrison Township home early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 am on Wilding Ave. near Polk Boulevard.

Two men and a dog made it out of the home safely. No other injuries have been reported.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the bedroom, although there is no official word on the cause.

Crews estimate that damages total around $20,000.

The American Red Cross was called to help the people displaced by the fire.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.