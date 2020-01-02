Fire breaks out at vacant house in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a vacant house in Dayton Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the blaze started on East Second Street just before 8:30 pm. Officials said they could see the fire coming through the second story as they approached the house.

Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to nearby home, then quickly put the fire out. No one was injured in the fire.

Dayton Fire says the building has been vacant since November and was deemed a nuisance to the public.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.