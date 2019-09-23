Fire breaks out at vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Springfield battled an early Monday morning fire at a vacant house in Springfield, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Catherine Street at around 3 am for a working fire. Two engines dispatched to the scene to find a large, two-story wood vacant structure on fire.

Firefighters took a defensive approach and knocked down the blaze quickly. A roof in the building had already collapsed, according to fire officials. There was a tree in the way of firefighters getting equipment in to fight the fire, so they cut the tree down.

While no exact cause has been determined, fire officials say that the blaze started on the first floor and spread to a second floor. Officials also say that the building will likely be torn down on Monday.

No one was inside during the fire and no firefighters were injured while putting out the fire.

