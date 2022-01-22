VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – The Winery at Versailles has temporarily halted operations after a fire broke out in its main building early Saturday morning

According to the Versailles Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the scene at 8:20 am and quickly got the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and it is unknown how much damage was done by the blaze.

The Winery at Versailles said it will be closed until further notice while workers assess damages and begin cleaning and rebuilding. Those who had paid for events will be contacted.

“Many thanks to our areas Fire and Rescue who responded immediately and are still there,” the winery said in a Facebook post made around 9 am.