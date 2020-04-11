Live Now
Fire breaks out at scrap yard in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are fighting a fire at a scrap yard in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a large fire broke out before 10:30 p.m. in a scrap yard at Franklin Iron and Metal located on East First Street.

We’re told several crews are on the scene working to extinguish the flames. Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.

2 NEWS is headed to the scene and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

