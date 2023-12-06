BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Employees at a manufacturing facility in Brookville were evacuated after a fire Wednesday morning.

According to Englewood Police Dispatch, the call for a fire at Green Tokai Company, located on Robert Wright Drive, came in at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The 911 caller told Dispatch that smoke was coming from a vent.

Dispatch reported that a piece of machinery had reportedly caught fire. It was knocked down quickly.

Employees were reportedly evacuated as a precaution but no one was injured.