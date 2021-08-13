Fire at West Carrollton apartment complex prompts multi-department response

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large fire has broken out at an apartment complex on Sidneywood Road in West Carrollton.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene of the fire at Centerville Park Apartments, they saw at least eight fire trucks staffed with crews from different departments fighting the fire.

The fire appears to have spread to three upper units. One window has blown out and the roof caved in. The apartment unit is located at the end of the cul-de-sac.

No word on injuries or what caused the fire. Our crew has spotted one dog being rescued since the start of the fire.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

