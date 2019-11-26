Fire at vacant house in Dayton spreads to second house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire broke out at a vacant home in Dayton and spread to another nearby home early Tuesday morning, according to Dayton Fire Chief Mike Fashacht.

The fire was reported in the 2100 block of E. Third Street by a Dayton Police officer who was passing by. When fire crew arrived, there was flame exposure from both sides.

Boards were found throughout the exterior of the home, making fire crews believe that no one was living in the house at the time. The fire spread to a second home, however crews believe that house was also vacant.

Fire crews had a water supply issue while battling the blaze, but they used a different hydrant. Officials are not calling the fire suspicious yet, as the fire is still under investigation.

