Fire at TJ Chumps on South Main Street, no injuries reported

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were sent to the scene of a fire at TJ Chumps on South Main Street Monday morning.

Englewood Police said that the call came in around 9:37 a.m. Smoke was showing from the building when authorities arrived.

The building was successfully evacuated, no injuries are being reported at this time.

