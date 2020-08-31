Fire at TJ Chumps on South Main Street, no injuries reported

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were sent to the scene of a fire at TJ Chumps on South Main Street Monday morning.

Englewood Police said that the call came in around 9:37 a.m. Smoke was showing from the building when authorities arrived.

The building was successfully evacuated, no injuries are being reported at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.

