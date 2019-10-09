Fire at The Inn in Versailles prompts response from several agencies

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at The Inn at Versailles in Darke County has prompted a response from several surrounding fire departments.
The Covington Fire Department, Greenville Fire Department, and Burkettsville Fire Department are among those agencies at the scene.
It is unclear at this time what may have started the fire, or if the building suffered significant damage.
We are working to learn if anyone was injured.
2 NEWS is at the scene and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.
