Fire at The Inn in Versailles prompts response from several agencies

Local News

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at The Inn at Versailles in Darke County has prompted a response from several surrounding fire departments.

The Covington Fire Department, Greenville Fire Department, and Burkettsville Fire Department are among those agencies at the scene.

(WDTN Photo/Bruce Burns)

It is unclear at this time what may have started the fire, or if the building suffered significant damage.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS is at the scene and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

