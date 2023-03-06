DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire at a Sidney auto parts company on Monday caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damage, according to officials.

Sidney firefighters received reports of a fire at 10:39 a.m. and were dispatched to the Auria company located at 2000 Schlater Drive for what was originally thought to be a dumpster fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved semi-trailer fire. The trailer was full of material from the manufacturing process of the company, according to a release from the City of Sidney Fire and Emergency Services.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly using an aerial device and multiple hand lines. Crews were on scene for over two hours for overhaul on the semi-trailer, the release states.

The fire loss to the semi-trailer is estimated at $15,000, and no exposure damage was noted.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be spontaneous combustion.