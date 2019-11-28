Fire at Piqua home causes heavy damage

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A home suffered heavy damage Thanksgiving Day after a fire broke out in Piqua.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that it happened at a residence in the 1600 block of Haverhill Drive just before 11:20 am.

One person was checked out by medics at the scene, but ultimately, they were not injured.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

