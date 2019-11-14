Fire at Miamisburg manufacturing plant forces workers to evacuate

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Workers at a Miamisburg manufacturing plant had to evacuate after a fire early Thursday.
It happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday at the Avery Dennison plant on Monarch Lane.
An employee tells 2 NEWS his shift had just started when a fire alarm went off.
There were 20 workers inside the plant when the fire started. Everyone got out safely.
Fire officials say a motor on the roof caught on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly.
The business will be open to reopen. The Miamisburg Avery Dennison plant makes labels.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.