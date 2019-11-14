Fire at Miamisburg manufacturing plant forces workers to evacuate

Crews battle a fire at the Avery Dennison plant on Monarch Lane in Miamisburg on Thursday, November 14, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Workers at a Miamisburg manufacturing plant had to evacuate after a fire early Thursday.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday at the Avery Dennison plant on Monarch Lane.

An employee tells 2 NEWS his shift had just started when a fire alarm went off.

There were 20 workers inside the plant when the fire started. Everyone got out safely.

Fire officials say a motor on the roof caught on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly.

Crews battle a fire on the roof of the Avery Dennison manufacturing plant in Miamisburg on Thursday, November 14, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

The business will be open to reopen. The Miamisburg Avery Dennison plant makes labels.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.