Animal caused fire at DP&L facility, thousands without power

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – An incident at a power substation operated by Dayton Power & Light Monday morning left thousands without power.

Mayanne Kabel of Dayton Power & Light told 2 NEWS a fire at the Kettering substation causing the outage around 7:30 am Monday. East Dorothy Lane is closed in both directions while fire and power crews deal with the incident.

Kable later told 2 NEWS an animal is responsible for the issue and the resulting power outage but did not elaborate.

More than 22,000 people were in the dark Monday morning. That number dropped to just over 9,000 people around 8 AM. Kettering High School is among those without power.

Fire officials told 2 NEWS when they arrived they could see smoke coming from a small building on the property. A small fire was found inside that building. There is no word at this time on what may have caused the fire but officials say no one was injured.

DP&L Crews turned off the power and fire fighters let the fire burn itself out. The flames were extinguished by 8:30 am. DP&L crews are working to restore power. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

