Fine arts and history come together for grand opening celebration of the Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Arcade is getting ready to accept it’s first public visitors in August. The AfterpARTY and the Arcade Festival are the first events open to the public since the historic Dayton fixture closed 30 years ago.

“We’re excited to bring back the Arcade Festival from 1904,” said Megan Dunn Peters “That’s when the original Arcade Festival happened and opened this wonderful building to the public. So in 2021 we’re bringing back that same theme and interweaving the past and the future.”

Friday, adults are invited to the AfterpARTy where an original orchestra and dance piece will be performed to commemorate the Arcade’s journey.

“All artists, all people coming together to create a new entity,” explained composer and conductor Mark Hanson. “We came back to life…And that is the expression of this piece.”

“We’re very much looking forward to the energy of being in a live space and having live theater back,” said Isaac Jones, the choreographer of the piece.

On Saturday, families are invited to tour the Arcade for free. Reservations are recommended but not required.

“There’s so much history that’s been preserved in this building,” said Bill Perry, development manager with Culture Works. “You can see some elements of the original architecture [and] how its been so lovingly restored to what it looked like over 100 years ago.”

For more information on the Dayton Arcade, click here.

For more information on the Grand opening events, click here.