DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library is helping teens figure out their next steps with its annual Collage and Career Fair.

On Saturday, March 4, teens can come to the library to meet representatives from colleges, universities and trade and apprenticeship programs. There will also be representatives from various branches of the military.

Teens are encouraged to ask questions and learn about the variety of programs open to them after high school. There will also be two informational sessions to help students plan their future: Understanding the Cost of College and How to Pay for It at 1:15 p.m. and Choosing the Right School: Find the Right Fit at 2:15 p.m.

Registration is not required for this event, the library said. Teens can show up from 1 until 3 p.m. at 215 East Third Street in Dayton. For more information, click here.