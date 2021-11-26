WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t forget about the pets this Black Friday. SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is hosting its annual Furry Black Friday adoption event as well as new Black Friday discounts in their Humane Education Center.

According to a release by SICSA, the event usually focuses on the name-your-own-price adoption fees, but this year, you can also find new items for your pets at discounted prices.

The Furry Black Friday event will be held at the SICSA facility at 8172 Washington Church Road in Washington Township from 12 pm to 7 pm. SICSA said that those seeking to adopt should enter through the admissions lobby. Guests can schedule an appointment in advance by calling 937-294-6505 or waiting for a walk-in appointment.

Guests looking for the shopping event can enter through the Humane Education Center around the left side of the building, SICSA said. SICSA does recommend that guests for the shopping or adoption event all wear masks while indoors.

To learn more about SICSA, or to see adoptable pets, click here.