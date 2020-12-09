Find out when you can go back to Scene 75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After being closed for 18 months, one of Dayton’s most popular attractions is finally reopening to the public.

Staff at Scene 75 Entertainment Center announced the facility will open next Wednesday, December 16 at 3 p.m. The building initially closed to the public in May of 2019 after tornadoes swept through the Miami Valley, causing flooding and structural damage. Director of marketing and creative services, Maggie McCartney, said now, they’re back and better than ever.

“To come into our home and see it absolutely destroyed was devastating. But you know, we turned the negative into a positive and we decided okay, instead of just reopening normally, let’s reopen with a bang. We added in 40,000 square feet, we added in seven new attractions and we’re really excited.”

Some of those attractions include batting cages, an indoor rollercoaster, a double decker carousel, and what staff is calling their sunset mini golf course.

“We have spent so much time getting all the cement [and] all the 18 holes laid, ” McCartney explained. All this landscaping, the water features — this is our adventure mini golf. We’ve basically taken an outdoor mini golf course and brought it inside. We’re really excited about it.”

After starting the rebuilding process, McCartney said the next major challenge was COVID, which further delayed reopening. But after overcoming numerous structural, emotional and financial challenges, she said staff is finally ready to invite the public back into one of the area’s most popular entertainment venues.

“We’re confident that with the safety procedures that we put in place and all the work that we’ve done to really ensure people’s safety, that you know, you can still come in and do social activities like this in a safe, giant environment.”

As is the case with many other public facilities, that will require wearing masks, practicing six-foot social distancing, and using lots of hand sanitizer. More information about Scene 75 including their bars, attractions, and reopening procedures can be found by clicking here.