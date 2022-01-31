CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger is now offering free non-surgical N95 masks at all Cincinnati and Dayton pharmacy locations across the area.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” said Scott Hays, president of the Cincinnati/Dayton Division.

While supplies last, customers can grab up to three free masks from any Cincinnati/ Dayton Division Kroger store with a pharmacy at the branded display or by talking to an associate. Associates are also encouraged to grab supplies for themselves and their families.

“As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and continue our partnership with the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer.

for more information about masking, click here.