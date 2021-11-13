MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Tonight the Christmas festivities begin at Austin Landing with a parade and Christmas tree lighting.

On Saturday, November 13, Kettering Health will present the Christmas Tree Lighting event at 4 pm with a performance by the Springboro Junior Choir, the release said.

The parade will begin at 6 pm followed by Jeanie Moreland Dance Theatre performance at 6:45 pm.

A beer garden will be available, as well as kids’ activities. Austin Landing said the night will end with fireworks to celebrate the season.