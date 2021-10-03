CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Get a taste of fall at the Centerville Fall Festival at Stubbs Park at 22 W. Spring Valley Pike on Sunday, October 3.

According to a release, the event features fun for all ages. Kids can enjoy a petting zoo, interactive inflatables, and free pumpkin decorating while adults listen to live music provided by bluegrass band Tony Hale and Blackwater, alternative folk act the Milos and the a cappella group Forte. Adults can also enjoy beer provided by the local restaurant Loose Ends Brewing.

This event, hosted by Heart of Centerville and the City of Centerville will run from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.