Find fall goodies at the annual ‘Feast and Fall-y’ festival in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Main Street Lebanon is hosting its sixth annual Feast and Fall-y festival on Saturday, September 15 at Mulberry Plaza, East Mulberry Street.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., guests can explore the “Fall Market for foodies and One of a Kind Seasonal Finds,” a release said. The event features food trucks, a chic wine garden, custom charcuteire boards, live music and a unique blend of vendors selling custom products with a fall theme.

Main Street Lebanon also said it will host a Family Fun Zone with games, crafts, a community mural and other family activities.

Feast & Fall-y is presented in partnership by Main Street Lebanon and Touching Hearts at Home.