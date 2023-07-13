DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) will soon be coming to more places across the Miami Valley.

On Thursday, July 13, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced charging stations for EV’s coming as a part of new grant money awarded to the state. The charging stations are a part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

“This is an exciting time for Ohio as we continue to lead the charge in electric mobility,” DeWine says. “As more Ohioans purchase EVs, this statewide network of chargers will ensure that our transportation infrastructure is prepared to accommodate these drivers, as well as visitors who travel to Ohio to see all that our great state has to offer.”

2 NEWS compiled a list of all charging stations across the Miami Valley.

Auglaize County

I-75 at National Road (Exit 118) Francis Energy/Casey’s Gas & Convenience



Butler County

I-75 at Tylersville Road (Exit 22) Meijer



Miami County

I-75 at SR 41 (Exit 74 – Main Street) Meijer



Preble County

I-70 at US Route 127 (Exit 10) Pilot Travel Center



Shelby County

I-75 at SR 47 (Exit 92 – W Michigan Street) Sidney Town Center



Warren County

I-75 at SR 123 (Exit 36) Pilot Travel Center

