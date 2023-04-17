DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, April 18 is the day of the upcoming Spring Community Resource and Job Fair in Montgomery County, hosted by the CareSource Life Services Department.

According to the release, this job fair will include more than 40 local community agencies, and over 30 employers including CareSource, Wright-Patterson Credit Union, Dayton Public Schools, Community Blood Services, United States Air Force, Procter & Gamble, Crocs and Fifth Third Bank among others.

“The purpose of hosting these events is to provide support and connection to the many community resources and area employers that will be on-site and available,” said Merri Shearer, Community Partner Specialist for CareSource Life Services. “Our events benefit the entire community by providing a network of support and opportunity for attendees to thrive and be successful.”

The event will be held at the Top of the Market Catering and Events at 32 Webster St. in Dayton from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the release states.

This event is free and open to the public.