Find a cooling center near you

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued from 2 pm Thursday until 8 pm Saturday.

Here is a list of cooling centers that are open to help keep you from overheating.

Butler County
Sheriffs Office705 Hanover St., Hamilton*As needed
Clark County
Meijer1500 Hillcrest Ave, Springfield24 HOURS
Walmart 2100 N. Bechtle Ave24 HOURS
McDonald’s2133 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle24 HOURS
Bethel Twp. Fire Department333 Lake Road, Medway*As Needed
Clark State in Springfield570 East Leffel Lane, Springfield, OhioThursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Carlisle Public Library111 E. Lake Ave.Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
New Carlisle Public Library 201 S. Fountain Ave., SpringfieldThursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m
New Carlisle Public Library Park Branch: 1119 Bechtle Ave., SpringfieldThursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m
New Carlisle Public Library Houston Branch: 5 W. Jamestown St., South CharlestonThursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m
New Carlisle Public Library Enon Branch: 209 Main St., EnonThursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m
Clinton County
Church of Christ:911 Cherry St., BlanchesterFriday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Clinton-Warren Join Fire District stations82 Spring Hill Road, Clarksville*As needed
Chester Twp. Fire & EMS5580 Ohio 380, Wilmington*As needed
SRWW Joint Fire District 2 station179 S. Jackson St., Sabina*As needed
Clinton Highland Fire District station676 West St., New Vienna*As needed
Wilmington Municipal Building69 N. South St., WilmingtonThursday and Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Greene County
Clark State at the Xenia YMCA334 Progress Drive, Suite 200, Xenia, OhioThursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clark State in Beavercreek3775 Pentagon Boulevard, Beavercreek, OhioThursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Logan County
Clark State at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center2280 OH-540, Bellefontaine, OhioThursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Montgomery County
Lohrey Recreation Center2366 Glenarm Ave., DaytonMon – Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Northwest Recreation Center1600 Princeton Drive, DaytonMon – Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Washington Twp. Recreation Center895 Miamisburg-Centerville Roadhursday and Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
Greater Dayton Recreation Center2021 W. Third St., DaytonMon – Friday 6 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

