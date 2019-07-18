Find a cooling center near you

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued from 2 pm Thursday until 8 pm Saturday.
Here is a list of cooling centers that are open to help keep you from overheating.
|Butler County
|Sheriffs Office
|705 Hanover St., Hamilton
|*As needed
|Clark County
|Meijer
|1500 Hillcrest Ave, Springfield
|24 HOURS
|Walmart
|2100 N. Bechtle Ave
|24 HOURS
|McDonald’s
|2133 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle
|24 HOURS
|Bethel Twp. Fire Department
|333 Lake Road, Medway
|*As Needed
|Clark State in Springfield
|570 East Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio
|Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|New Carlisle Public Library
|111 E. Lake Ave.
|Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|New Carlisle Public Library
|201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
|Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m
|New Carlisle Public Library
|Park Branch: 1119 Bechtle Ave., Springfield
|Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m
|New Carlisle Public Library
|Houston Branch: 5 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston
|Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m
|New Carlisle Public Library
|Enon Branch: 209 Main St., Enon
|Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m
|Clinton County
|Church of Christ:
|911 Cherry St., Blanchester
|Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Clinton-Warren Join Fire District stations
|82 Spring Hill Road, Clarksville
|*As needed
|Chester Twp. Fire & EMS
|5580 Ohio 380, Wilmington
|*As needed
|SRWW Joint Fire District 2 station
|179 S. Jackson St., Sabina
|*As needed
|Clinton Highland Fire District station
|676 West St., New Vienna
|*As needed
|Wilmington Municipal Building
|69 N. South St., Wilmington
|Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Greene County
|Clark State at the Xenia YMCA
|334 Progress Drive, Suite 200, Xenia, Ohio
|Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Clark State in Beavercreek
|3775 Pentagon Boulevard, Beavercreek, Ohio
|Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Logan County
|Clark State at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center
|2280 OH-540, Bellefontaine, Ohio
|Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Montgomery County
|Lohrey Recreation Center
|2366 Glenarm Ave., Dayton
|Mon – Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Northwest Recreation Center
|1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton
|Mon – Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Washington Twp. Recreation Center
|895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
|hursday and Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
|Greater Dayton Recreation Center
|2021 W. Third St., Dayton
|Mon – Friday 6 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.