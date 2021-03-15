Financial expert explains ideal uses of stimulus payments

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you haven’t received your economic impact payment, otherwise known as a stimulus check, chances are it’s on the way. With the pandemic being the source of financial difficulties for many families, spending the money on necessities like food and shelter are likely the first order of business. Kettering branch manager at Day Air Credit Union, Daniel Koons, said after that, Americans may want to take other types of spending into consideration as top priorities.

“The top five things I would recommend using your stimulus money for would be paying any current debts that you owe,…paying down any of your credit card balances because that’s going to have a positive impact on your credit score, setting up some emergency funds into a savings account, looking to invest in your future. And then once you’ve got all that stuff set aside, then you can look at doing something fun.”

Paying down debts Paying off your credit card Setting up an emergency fund Investing in the future (retirement) Non-essential spending (preferably locally)



The first biggest two priorities, he said, have to do with credit. Paying off debts and chipping away at credit card balances can help build credit scores, which means less expensive interest rates in the long run.

He said the speed at which you exhaust your stimulus funds is also important to consider in optimizing your financial wellness.

“Every individual has different needs,” said Koons. “If you need to get your bills all caught up and [need to] spend your stimulus, you kind of need to look at [whether you] have other money coming in. If [you] currently have some income, or are going to be getting unemployment…you can kind of [count on] that for the future to make sure [you’re] going to have enough.”

Koons explained individuals and families who know they have less stable income to rely on in the future should more closely consider stretching their money as they seek stability. Emergency funds and investments, he said, come next after making payments associated with credit, as investments typically act as a secondary plan that may be accessible down the line. Following necessities, bills and investments, Koons said people should consider doing exactly what the name of the payments suggest — stimulating the economy — preferably with small and local businesses.

“Using the funds to put back in your community is something that is good for the community — it helps our community grow,” he said. Keeping everything within the community is something that Day Air does with all of our funds as well,” said Koons.

If you haven’t received your stimulus payment, click here to learn more about who is expected to get them and when they are expected to be mailed or direct deposited.