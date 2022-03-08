DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Although the US economy is dealing with inflation and other issues, Cedarville University Economics Professor Jeff Haymond said that the Russia and Ukraine war is also making things more difficult here in the US.

“Of course we have the obvious things oil, and the price of gas. But many people rightly understand that Ukraine is the breadbasket of much of the world with wheat and Russia as well. So what’s that going to do to food prices,” said Haymond.

Haymond also feels that in certain respects we’ve entered a global economic World War III. “Overtime the globalization effort that we’ve had makes the supply chains much more interconnected,” said Haymond.

Dan Johnson is the CEO of Forward Thinking Wealth Management and said all of the changes are causing fear in his clients.

“You think about someone that’s recently transitioned into retirement or coming up into retirement that is using their nest egg to replace their paycheck and they’re watching it bounce all over the place,” said Johnson. “So, it’s really getting back to the basics and fundamentals of investing to really keep a cool head.”

Johnson acknowledges the validation for investor anxiety, but hopes people turn this into an opportunity. “As the famous investor Warren Buffet said, you wanna buy when others are fearful and sell when others are greedy. So, you lean in a little bit when there’s fear in the marketplace,” said Johnson.

However, Haymond said after much consideration, his gut feeling is that the economy will bounce back faster than he had originally predicted. “So the longer it goes on the worse it gets economically, but every day he’ll either be forced to escalate which he’s already escalating now further. But either way, I see no winning scenario for Mr. Putin at this point.”