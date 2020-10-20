Financial assistance available to Dayton tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been 17 months since the tornado outbreak hit the Miami Valley, but the road to recovery continues in some neighborhoods with damaged homes.

“It’s unlike anything you could’ve ever imagined, street lights were out, power lines were down, people were out helping each other, there was an eerie silence,” said CEO Rebuilding Together Dayton Amy Radachi.

Hundreds of Miami Valley residents are still displaced from their homes due to the damage left behind by the Memorial Day tornadoes. Now, there’s more financial assistance available.

“We have been working with the Federal Home Bank of Cincinnati on the Disaster Reconstruction Program, along with County Corp, Habitat and Miami Valley Community Partnership,” said Radachi. “We are the only four housing agencies in Ohio drawing down funding from their program. Each agency can draw down $500,000 each, per year for up to three years until June 21st of 2021.”

Radachi of Rebuilding Together Dayton says money will greatly benefit senior citizens and families who are forced to remain in damaged homes because of coronavirus.

“The pandemic has forced people to shelter in place but it’s in an unsafe environment, the pandemic has made that really brought to the forefront of our mission- how can we help the folks who have nowhere else to go,” said Radachi.

The program specifically focuses on low-income families and households in the Miami Valley, and the group encourages anyone with remaining storm damage to apply.

“The tornado’s path was predominantly rental, we only do owner occupied projects but we’re always dealing with lower incomes, people not insured or under-insured so we have a lot of different factors that exacerbate the recovery process,” said Radachi.



















Rebuilding Together Dayton

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith released the results of “the most comprehensive aerial survey” of Montgomery County tornado-damaged properties back in March 2019. According to Keith’s office, the results outlined the extent and severity of property damage following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

According to the aerial survey, the area with the most damaged properties was Harrison Township, which had 1,850 parcels of land damaged out of the 4,434 total parcels damaged in Montgomery County, accounting for 42 percent of the damaged parcels.

Trotwood was the second most damaged area with 1,106 parcels of land damaged, or 25 percent of the damage in Montgomery County.

The other areas affected for the tornado outbreak include:

Dayton – 825 damaged parcels (19%)

Brookville – 212 damaged parcels (5%)

Butler Township – 168 damaged parcels (4%)

Riverside (63 parcels), Clayton (62 parcels), Englewood (54 parcels), Perry Township (49 parcels) and Vandalia (45 parcels) all had one percent of the total damage.

Of the 4,434 damaged parcels, 3,950 (89%) were residential and/or agricultural properties, 387 (9%) were commercial/industrial, and 97 (2%) were exempt.

For more information on financial assistance, click here.