LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – This Saturday and Sunday, October 16 and 17, make the final weekend to attend the Homearama event in Lebanon.

Both days will include food trucks, entertainment and home displays in the growing Union Village at 3855 Lower Market Street, a release by Union Village said. The event features 11 fully decorated and landscaped homes, each constructed by one of 10 home builders.

Saturday’s events include music by Eyes Up Here Band from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as a collection of local entrepreneurs and crafters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, the release said, more food trucks will join the event and there will also be tailgate parties for the CIN vs. DET game at 1 p.m. and the CLE vs. AZ game at 4 p.m.

The release said that Planes Moving and Storage will also be collecting clothing donations for the Diable American Veterans near the parking lot each day.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the entrance for $15. Children under 16 are free with a paying adult.

For more information, click here.