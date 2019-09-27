Final weekend of Greyhound in Dayton upsets riders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The final weekend of Greyhound service in Dayton approaches as the contract between RTA and Greyhound expires and continued disputes have prevented their renewal.

The Greater Dayton RTA’s Northwest Transit Center at 2075 Shiloh Springs Road shares both RTA and Greyhound buses. The contract to continue the shared space and shared employees has yet to be renewed.

Officials said that during negotiations, Greyhound asked to reduce the RTA’s compensation, from there, no deal could be negotiated between them.

The final day Greyhound buses will pick up and drop off passengers will be September 30th at the 2075 Shiloh Springs Road center.

There is currently no new Greyhound location planned for the Dayton area.

Employees at the center said that there is upwards of 20 Greyhound buses that come through a day and that the service is a major part of their daily routine.

Many locals at the station were upset about the news. Some feared that it would be too prohibitive for them to travel to the next closest stops in Cincinnati or Columbus.

“This will only make things harder on my family when they want to travel to see me,” said Ruth, a frequent Greyhound user. “I’m praying they work out a deal.”

Employees at the center were prohibited from making any official statements about the deal but multiple employees privately expressed concerns about how this would affect their business.

“I’m not sure people realize just how big of a deal this will be for a lot of people,” said one employee.

Phil Wilken is a Dayton resident that has used Greyhound for over 40 years and is sad a deal has not been worked out. He travels long-distance on the buses at least once a year.

“I don’t know what I’d do other than fly and Greyhound is so cost effective,” said Wilken. “I don’t have to drive and I can just look out the windows. No stress.”

Customers waiting for their upcoming trips said that in their experience the busses were often full and that the need in the area was large.

“Don’t give up, work it out,” said Wilken.

RTA and Greyhound officials were not available to comment when reached for a statement.

