DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Queen of Hearts raffle drawing at a bowling alley in Beavercreek will come to an end with a final drawing July 10.

Beaver-VU Bowl has thanked the community for their continued support, as the jackpot has grown to more than 1 million dollars.

They shared that they never expected to reach week 50 of the drawing, bringing in massive crowds. There will potentially be a limit to the number of people in the building due to safety and parking concerns.

As usual, ticket sales will continue until 7:40 p.m. on July 10, and they must be turned in by 7:50 p.m. The bowling alley will draw cards until the queen is revealed.