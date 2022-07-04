CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival will be celebrating Independence Day all day today.

According to the website, the Americana Festival will feature a 5K run, a street fair, a parade and an auto show for the Fourth of July.

“We’re celebrating our 50th year which we’re thrilled to be able to get everyone back together after an altered format,” said Publicity Chair Dave Paprocki. “So this year we’re really focusing on a couple changed because of the festival’s growth.”

A regular staple of the festival, a parade, will begin at 10 a.m. on East Franklin Street, west of Centerville High School. The parade will proceed west to Uptown Centerville, then south onto Main Street, ending at Tuxworth Road. More than 120 units will be featured in the parade.

The Americana Auto Show will begin at 11 a.m. near Marion’s Piazza on North Main Street. This event will feature unique, classic and custom cars.

This year, the festival features over 200 arts, crafts and food truck vendors. Click here for a full list of vendors and their locations.

For more information, click here.