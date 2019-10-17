Final day for Gem City Catfe fundraising drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thursday is the deadline for a fundraising effort for the Gem City Catfe’s new project.

The organization set October 17th as the deadline to raise $34,000. The money would be used to buy a new facility in Trotwood and make repairs.

Organizers say the goal is to open Gem City Vet, a spay/neuter clinic in West Dayton. They would provide free spay/neuter surgeries for community cats and low-cost surgeries for cats and dogs for low-income families.

The Gem City Catfe has a crowdrise page for people who wish to donate.

You can also find more information on the Gem City Catfe Facebook page.

At last check, the group has raised nearly $21,000.

The Gem City Catfe is a coffee house currently located in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District. There is an espresso bar, a cat lounge, an art gallery and a co-work space.

