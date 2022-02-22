DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday is the last day of the Ohio National Guard’s deployment at the Miami Valley Hospital.

According to Premier Health, February 22 is the last day of deployment for members of the Ohio National Guard.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine deployed members of the Ohio National Guard to Ohio hospitals and medical centers in January to assist with the COVID-19 surge.

At the Miami Valley Hospital, guard members provided support through environmental services, food service patient transport and the Premier Health COVID-19 testing site across from the hospital.