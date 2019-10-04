Final beam installed at new Greene County Career Center

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Career Center held a topping out ceremony Thursday to celebrate the hanging of the final beam of its new facility in Xenia.

It caps off a 60 million dollar project to provide expanded education space in a nearly 260-thousand square foot facility.

“This is just the structure, but it is giving us a glimpse into the future, and that’s why we’re here celebrating. It’s the future hopes and dreams of students for years to come,” said Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays.

The building is scheduled to be completed for the next school year.

