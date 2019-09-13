Final beam hoisted onto OneFifteen’s residential treatment housing facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –Crews working on OneFifteen’s new residential treatment housing center hoisted the final beam onto its new living facility Friday morning.

Guests toured the building and signed the beam before it was lifted to the top. OneFifteen’s CEO says Dayton’s collaborative community has helped in the fight against opioid addiction.

“There are so many people working on this epidemic, and we wanted to partner with them to try and continue to move the needle in the right direction with this country-wide epidemic.

The new housing facility is located at OneFifteen’s campus at 257 Hopeland Street.

