CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville’s first boxing gym is opening on Sunday, December 12 with an event filled with prizes, a ribbon-cutting, and of course, boxing.

DMC Boxing Academy is opening its new location at 74 Marco Lane in Centerville, the gym said on Facebook. Doors will open at 2 pm on Saturday, and a ribbon-cutting will be held at 2:30 pm.

The ribbon-cutting will be followed by boxing demonstrations. There will also be raffle prizes and special deals on membership prices available.

According to the gym’s Facebook page, trainers teach Fitness Boxing to people of any level. The gym describes Fitness Boxing as a system that can help trainees reach their fitness goals by using boxing training techniques.