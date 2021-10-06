DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton, Middletown, Springfield and Marysville residents may notice fighter jets in the area on Wednesday, October 6.

From 8 to 10:30 a.m., alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will be testing the Aerospace Control Alert system, a release said. These jets may be seen near a Civil Air Patrol aircraft which will be acting as a Track of Interest, or a potential threat.

This event is intended to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180FW, the release said.

These types of exercises are routinely conducted as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Although scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or canceled due to inclement weather.