DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Alert Fighter Jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert System on Wednesday afternoon.

From 12 pm to 2 pm, residents in the areas of Dayton, Middletown, Springfield and Marysville may hear or see fighter jets near a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, a release by the Ohio Air National Guard said.

This CAP aircraft will be acting as a Track of Interest, or an aircraft identified as a potential threat.

The release said this event is intended to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180FW.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.