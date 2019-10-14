Fight prompts backup call in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after backup was called for a fight in Dayton early Monday morning.

Reports of the fight began at 1:30 am Monday morning on Leroy Street near South Euclid Ave. When officers arrived, they got into a struggle trying to separate the people who were fighting.

One of those people was a felon who had a loaded gun that officers soon discovered was actually stolen. The person was taken into custody a short time later. The gun was not fired.

Dayton Police are still investigating.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.