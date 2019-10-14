Fight prompts backup call in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after backup was called for a fight in Dayton early Monday morning.

Reports of the fight began at 1:30 am Monday morning on Leroy Street near South Euclid Ave. When officers arrived, they got into a struggle trying to separate the people who were fighting.

One of those people was a felon who had a loaded gun that officers soon discovered was actually stolen. The person was taken into custody a short time later. The gun was not fired.

Dayton Police are still investigating.

