Fight over bacon lands Ludlow Falls man in jail

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Ludlow Falls man is back in jail after allegedly assaulting a man with a box cutter during an argument about bacon.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that 47-year-old Gregory Seipel was arraigned Monday in Miami County Municipal Court on one count of felonious assault.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7500 block of Sugar Grove Road around 8:30 pm Thursday night. The victim told authorities that he was watching TV when Seipel started arguing with him over the last piece of bacon left from breakfast.

A witness at the scene said Seipel and the victim were arguing when Seipel allegedly cut the man on the side of his throat with a box cutter and threatened to kill him.

The victim was able to get away and ran outside. He said Seipel had just been released from prison and he was trying to be helpful by giving him a place to stay.

Court records show Seipel was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for felony burglary and felony theft in Allen County in 2010. He was released in December 2019.

His bond was set at $50,000.