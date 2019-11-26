Fight at Wayne High School prompts call for backup from police

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police issued a county-wide call for backup at Wayne High School Tuesday afternoon when a fight broke out as classes dismissed for the day.

Huber Heights police tell 2 NEWS two juveniles got into a fight at the end of the school day. Police were called to break it up and became overwhelmed with the number of students crowding the area, prompting them to call for backup.

The canceled the call a few minutes later once the situation was under control.

One of the juveniles involved will be sent to a juvenile detention facility, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.