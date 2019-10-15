Fifth Third Field to host breast cancer walk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fifth Third Field and the Dayton Dragons announced that the stadium will be hosting the “Making Stride Against Breast Cancer” Walk on Saturday.

The event at the stadium will be part of a nationwide fundraising effort that has collected more than $60 million in 2019 so far.

Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 am on Saturday with a rolling start from 8:30 am to 10:30 am.

Donations collected from the walk go directly to support, transportation, recovery, and other needs that arise with breast cancer.

