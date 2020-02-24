‘Fifth Third Field’ sign removed in preparation for ‘Day Air Ballpark’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons’ old “Fifth Third Field” sign was taken down on Monday.

It was removed in preparation for the field’s name change to “Day Air Ballpark.” Last month, officials with Day Air Credit Union and the Dayton Dragons jointly announced their 10 year partnership.

The day of the announcement, Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy said, “We found an organization that has operated in the Dayton region for 75 years, and that believes it is important to be great at what they do as they operate as a business. Finally, we wanted a business that recognized the importance of creating an employee experience that stands out, that is different, that is better than others.”

The Dragons open their 2020 season on April 9.