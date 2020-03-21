Live Now
Fifth Third commits $8.75M to address effects of COVID-19

Fifth Third Bank Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Fifth Third is committing $8.75 million to help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be dedicated to meeting the immediate and long-term needs of the communities served by Fifth Third Bank.

“We are making this $8.75 million philanthropic commitment to support the needs of our community members,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. “This pandemic is impacting all segments of the population, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities who may be disproportionately affected by current events. It is our responsibility and commitment to work with community partners and non-profit organizations to help see our communities through the coming stages of relief, recovery and resiliency. We will navigate this together.” 

$3.25 million in relief funds will go to regions served by Fifth Third Bank, while $5.5 million in Strengthening Our Communities Fund grants will go toward supporting long-term economic stability.

The commitment is being funding by the Fifth Third Foundation and the Fifth Third Chicagoland Foundation.

