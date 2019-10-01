Fifth Third Bank to sponsor UD athletics

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank is continuing to expand its public presence in the Miami Valley, announcing it has reached a sponsorship deal with the University of Dayton athletics department.

Among the changes that will be noticeable are additional signage at UD Arena, Fifth Third Bank ATMs, digital advertisiing, and special fan experiences at men’s and women’s basketball games and community events.

“Our new partnership with the University of Dayton Athletics is part of our ongoing commitment to the Dayton community, which is a key member of the Fifth Third family,” Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank, who is also a UD graduate, said. “We are looking forward to contributing to creating fun and memorable game day experiences for all UD fans.”

The deal will officially kick off at the start of basketball season.

“We are pleased to have the support of Fifth Third Bank,” Neil Sullivan, vice president/director, University of Dayton Athletics, said. “This sponsorship speaks to the collaborative nature of Fifth Third and UD. This relationship will allow us to bring more opportunities and programs to our fans.”

The bank has already become a name in Dayton sports through its partnership with the Dayton Dragons, naming their stadium Fifth Third Field. Fifth Third also holds the naming rights to the University of Cincinnati’s basketball arena, Fifth Third Arena.

