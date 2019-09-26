DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons and Fifth Third Bank teamed up Wednesday night for the annual College Prep Night at the ballpark.
The free event allowed prospective students from across the Miami Valley to get resources about life on campus.
“It’s an exciting night for the juniors and seniors. They get to meet with some of the universities they have an interest in and that’s the purpose of tonight,” said Doug Compton, Dayton Market President with Fifth Third Bank.
Over 1,000 students and 80 universities participated in the event.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- WiBN welcomes hundreds of women during annual leadership conference
- Fifth Third Bank hosts College Prep Night at Fifth Third Field
- Brewers clinch playoff spot with 9-2 win over Reds
- Vigil held for teen killed in car crash weeks after getting license
- Victims of Dr. Strauss served hope and disappointment, as they wait for closure