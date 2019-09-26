Fifth Third Bank hosts College Prep Night at Fifth Third Field

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons and Fifth Third Bank teamed up Wednesday night for the annual College Prep Night at the ballpark.

The free event allowed prospective students from across the Miami Valley to get resources about life on campus.

“It’s an exciting night for the juniors and seniors. They get to meet with some of the universities they have an interest in and that’s the purpose of tonight,” said Doug Compton, Dayton Market President with Fifth Third Bank.

Over 1,000 students and 80 universities participated in the event.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS