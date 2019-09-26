Fifth Third Bank hosts College Prep Night at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons and Fifth Third Bank teamed up Wednesday night for the annual College Prep Night at the ballpark.

The free event allowed prospective students from across the Miami Valley to get resources about life on campus.

“It’s an exciting night for the juniors and seniors. They get to meet with some of the universities they have an interest in and that’s the purpose of tonight,” said Doug Compton, Dayton Market President with Fifth Third Bank.

Over 1,000 students and 80 universities participated in the event.

