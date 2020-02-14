Fifth teen arrested in connection with fatal Warren Co. shooting

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Mason Trudics last December.

Officials: Kidnapping, robbery plot led to shooting death of Centerville teen

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old from Centerville is being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities say the suspects involved tried to lure a man to a home in Turtlecreek Township to rob and kidnap him but the plan backfired, and the man shot Trudics, killing him.

That man has not been charged.